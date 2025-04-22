SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Laurentides-Labelle

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:37 pm
1 min read
Laurentides-Labelle is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau who first took office in 2019. Gaudreau collected 32,133 votes, winning 50.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laurentides-Labelle in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Marie-Hélène Gaudreau (Incumbent)

Liberal: Emrick Vienneau

Conservative: Daniel Paquette

NDP: Michel Noël De Tilly

Green: Michel Le Comte

People's Party: Amélie Charbonneau

