Canada election 2025: Laurentides-Labelle

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Laurentides-Labelle is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau who first took office in 2019. Gaudreau collected 32,133 votes, winning 50.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laurentides-Labelle in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Marie-Hélène Gaudreau (Incumbent) Liberal: Emrick Vienneau Conservative: Daniel Paquette NDP: Michel Noël De Tilly Green: Michel Le Comte People's Party: Amélie Charbonneau