Canada election 2025: Laurentides-Labelle

Laurentides-Labelle is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau who first took office in 2019. Gaudreau collected 32,133 votes, winning 50.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Laurentides-Labelle in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Marie-Hélène Gaudreau (Incumbent)
Liberal: Emrick Vienneau
Conservative: Daniel Paquette
NDP: Michel Noël De Tilly
Green: Michel Le Comte
People's Party: Amélie Charbonneau
