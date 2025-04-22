Canada election 2025: Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna

See more sharing options

Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

Voters will decide who will represent Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Dan Albas (Incumbent) Liberal: Juliette Sicotte NDP: Harpreet Badohal Green: Louise Lecouffe People's Party: Debbie Robinson Canadian Future Party: Gary Suddard