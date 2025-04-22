SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:19 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Dan Albas
    Dan Albas
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Juliette Sicotte
    Juliette Sicotte
    Liberal
  • Harpreet Badohal
    Harpreet Badohal
    NDP
  • Louise Lecouffe
    Louise Lecouffe
    Green
  • Debbie Robinson
    Debbie Robinson
    People's Party
  • Gary Suddard
    Gary Suddard
    Canadian Future Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

Voters will decide who will represent Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Dan Albas (Incumbent)

Liberal: Juliette Sicotte

NDP: Harpreet Badohal

Green: Louise Lecouffe

People's Party: Debbie Robinson

Canadian Future Party: Gary Suddard

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices