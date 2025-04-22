Canada election 2025: Niagara West

Niagara West is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Dean Allison who first took office in 2004. Allison collected 25,206 votes, winning 45.6 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Niagara West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Dean Allison (Incumbent)
Liberal: Jennifer Korstanje
NDP: Justin Abando
People's Party: Ryan Anderson
CHP Canada: Dave Bylsma
