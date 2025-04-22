SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Niagara West

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Niagara West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Dean Allison who first took office in 2004. Allison collected 25,206 votes, winning 45.6 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Dean Allison (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jennifer Korstanje

NDP: Justin Abando

People's Party: Ryan Anderson

CHP Canada: Dave Bylsma

