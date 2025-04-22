Canada election 2025: Niagara West

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Dean Allison who first took office in 2004. Allison collected 25,206 votes, winning 45.6 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Dean Allison (Incumbent) Liberal: Jennifer Korstanje NDP: Justin Abando People's Party: Ryan Anderson CHP Canada: Dave Bylsma