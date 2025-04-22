Canada election 2025: Surrey Centre

See more sharing options

Surrey Centre is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Randeep Sarai who first took office in 2015. Sarai collected 16,862 votes, winning 43.93 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey Centre in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Randeep Sarai (Incumbent) Conservative: Rajvir Dhillon NDP: Dominic Denofrio Green: Krishan Khurana Communist: Ryan Abbott People's Party: Beverly Tanchak