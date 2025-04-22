SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Surrey Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Surrey Centre is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Randeep Sarai who first took office in 2015. Sarai collected 16,862 votes, winning 43.93 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey Centre in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Randeep Sarai (Incumbent)

Conservative: Rajvir Dhillon

NDP: Dominic Denofrio

Green: Krishan Khurana

Communist: Ryan Abbott

People's Party: Beverly Tanchak

