Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary Midnapore

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Calgary Midnapore is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie who first took office in a 2017 by-election. Kusie collected 39,147 votes, winning 60.66 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Midnapore in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Stephanie Kusie (Incumbent)

Liberal: Sunjiv Raval

NDP: Austin Mullins

Green: Adam Delgado

People's Party: Colin Kindret

