Canada election 2025: Markham-Thornhill

Markham-Thornhill is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mary Ng who first took office in 2017. Ng collected 23,709 votes, winning 61.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Ng is not running for re-election in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Thornhill in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Tim Hodgson Conservative: Lionel Loganathan NDP: Aftab Qureshi People's Party: Mimi Lee Centrist Party: Haider Qureshi