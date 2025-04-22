SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Markham-Thornhill

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:30 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tim Hodgson
    Tim Hodgson
    Liberal
  • Lionel Loganathan
    Lionel Loganathan
    Conservative
  • Aftab Qureshi
    Aftab Qureshi
    NDP
  • Mimi Lee
    Mimi Lee
    People's Party
  • Haider Qureshi
    Haider Qureshi
    Centrist Party
Markham-Thornhill is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mary Ng who first took office in 2017. Ng collected 23,709 votes, winning 61.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Ng is not running for re-election in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Thornhill in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Tim Hodgson

Conservative: Lionel Loganathan

NDP: Aftab Qureshi

People's Party: Mimi Lee

Centrist Party: Haider Qureshi

