Canada election 2025: Louis-Saint-Laurent—Akiawenhrahk

Louis-Saint-Laurent—Akiawenhrahk is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Louis-Saint-Laurent.
Voters will decide who will represent Louis-Saint-Laurent—Akiawenhrahk in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Gérard Deltell (Incumbent)
Liberal: Rhode-Malaure Pierre
NDP: Colette Ducharme
Bloc Québécois: Martin Trudel
People's Party: Anthony Leclerc
