Politics

Canada election 2025: Louis-Saint-Laurent—Akiawenhrahk

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Louis-Saint-Laurent—Akiawenhrahk is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Louis-Saint-Laurent.

Voters will decide who will represent Louis-Saint-Laurent—Akiawenhrahk in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Gérard Deltell (Incumbent)

Liberal: Rhode-Malaure Pierre

NDP: Colette Ducharme

Bloc Québécois: Martin Trudel

People's Party: Anthony Leclerc

