SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Avalon

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Paul Connors
    Paul Connors
    Liberal
  • Steve Kent
    Steve Kent
    Conservative
  • Judy Vanta
    Judy Vanta
    NDP
  • Alexander Tilley
    Alexander Tilley
    Rhinoceros
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Avalon is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ken McDonald who first took office in . McDonald collected 18,608 votes, winning 50.1 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Avalon in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Paul Connors

Conservative: Steve Kent

NDP: Judy Vanta

Rhinoceros: Alexander Tilley

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices