Canada election 2025: Avalon

Avalon is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ken McDonald who first took office in . McDonald collected 18,608 votes, winning 50.1 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Avalon in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Paul Connors Conservative: Steve Kent NDP: Judy Vanta Rhinoceros: Alexander Tilley