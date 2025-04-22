Canada election 2025: Etobicoke-Lakeshore

See more sharing options

Etobicoke-Lakeshore is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP James Maloney who first took office in 2015. Maloney collected 30,355 votes, winning 47.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke-Lakeshore in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: James Maloney (Incumbent) Conservative: Bernard Trottier NDP: Cory Wagar People's Party: Thomas Fanjoy Marxist-Leninist: Janice Murray