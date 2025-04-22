SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Etobicoke-Lakeshore

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Etobicoke-Lakeshore is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP James Maloney who first took office in 2015. Maloney collected 30,355 votes, winning 47.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke-Lakeshore in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: James Maloney (Incumbent)

Conservative: Bernard Trottier

NDP: Cory Wagar

People's Party: Thomas Fanjoy

Marxist-Leninist: Janice Murray

