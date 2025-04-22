Canada election 2025: Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations

See more sharing options

Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations is a federal riding located in Ontario and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Larry Brock (Incumbent) Liberal: Joy O'Donnell NDP: Anne Gajerski-Cauley Green: Karleigh Csordas Independent: Leslie Bory Independent: Mike Clancy Independent: Clo Marie People's Party: Nicholas Xenos