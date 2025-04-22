Canada election 2025: Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations

SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Registered candidates
  • Larry Brock
    Larry Brock
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Joy O'Donnell
    Joy O'Donnell
    Liberal
  • Anne Gajerski-Cauley
    Anne Gajerski-Cauley
    NDP
  • Karleigh Csordas
    Karleigh Csordas
    Green
  • Leslie Bory
    Leslie Bory
    Independent
  • Mike Clancy
    Mike Clancy
    Independent
  • Clo Marie
    Clo Marie
    Independent
  • Nicholas Xenos
    Nicholas Xenos
    People's Party
Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations is a federal riding located in Ontario and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Larry Brock (Incumbent)

Liberal: Joy O'Donnell

NDP: Anne Gajerski-Cauley

Green: Karleigh Csordas

Independent: Leslie Bory

Independent: Mike Clancy

Independent: Clo Marie

People's Party: Nicholas Xenos

