Politics

Canada election 2025: Oshawa

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:28 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Isaac Ransom
    Isaac Ransom
    Liberal
  • Rhonda Kirkland
    Rhonda Kirkland
    Conservative
  • Sara Labelle
    Sara Labelle
    NDP
  • Katherine Mathewson
    Katherine Mathewson
    Green
Oshawa is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Colin Carrie who first took office in 2004. Carrie collected 22,409 votes, winning 39.71 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Carrie announced in early 2024 that he would not be running for re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oshawa in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

