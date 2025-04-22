Canada election 2025: Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

Oshawa is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Colin Carrie who first took office in 2004. Carrie collected 22,409 votes, winning 39.71 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Carrie announced in early 2024 that he would not be running for re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oshawa in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Isaac Ransom Conservative: Rhonda Kirkland NDP: Sara Labelle Green: Katherine Mathewson