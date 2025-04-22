SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Thunder Bay-Superior North

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Thunder Bay-Superior North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Patty Hajdu who first took office in 2015. Hajdu collected 16,893 votes, winning 40.72 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Superior North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Patty Hajdu (Incumbent)

Conservative: Bob Herman

NDP: Joy Wakefield

Green: John Northey

People's Party: Amos Bradley

