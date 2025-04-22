Canada election 2025: Thunder Bay-Superior North

See more sharing options

Thunder Bay-Superior North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Patty Hajdu who first took office in 2015. Hajdu collected 16,893 votes, winning 40.72 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Superior North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Patty Hajdu (Incumbent) Conservative: Bob Herman NDP: Joy Wakefield Green: John Northey People's Party: Amos Bradley