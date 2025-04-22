Canada election 2025: South Shore—St. Margarets

See more sharing options

South Shore—St. Margarets is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Rick Perkins who first took office in 2021. Perkins collected 20,454 votes, winning 40.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent South Shore—St. Margarets in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Rick Perkins (Incumbent) Liberal: Jessica Fancy-Landry Green: Mark Embrett People's Party: Patrick Boyd Independent: Hayden Henderson