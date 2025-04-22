SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada election 2025: South Shore—St. Margarets

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
South Shore—St. Margarets is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Rick Perkins who first took office in 2021. Perkins collected 20,454 votes, winning 40.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent South Shore—St. Margarets in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Rick Perkins (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jessica Fancy-Landry

Green: Mark Embrett

People's Party: Patrick Boyd

Independent: Hayden Henderson

