SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Abitibi-Témiscamingue

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sébastien Lemire
    Sébastien Lemire
    Bloc Québécois
    Incumbent
  • Jonathan Andresen
    Jonathan Andresen
    Liberal
  • Steve Tardif
    Steve Tardif
    Conservative
  • Jérémie Juneau
    Jérémie Juneau
    NDP
  • Vincent Palin-Bussières
    Vincent Palin-Bussières
    Rhinoceros
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Abitibi-Témiscamingue is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Sébastien Lemire who first took office in 2019. Lemire collected 23,120 votes, winning 50.61 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Sébastien Lemire (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jonathan Andresen

Conservative: Steve Tardif

NDP: Jérémie Juneau

Rhinoceros: Vincent Palin-Bussières

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices