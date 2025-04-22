Canada election 2025: Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Abitibi-Témiscamingue is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Sébastien Lemire who first took office in 2019. Lemire collected 23,120 votes, winning 50.61 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Sébastien Lemire (Incumbent)
Liberal: Jonathan Andresen
Conservative: Steve Tardif
NDP: Jérémie Juneau
Rhinoceros: Vincent Palin-Bussières
Comments