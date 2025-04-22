Canada election 2025: Abitibi-Témiscamingue

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Abitibi-Témiscamingue is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Sébastien Lemire who first took office in 2019. Lemire collected 23,120 votes, winning 50.61 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Sébastien Lemire (Incumbent) Liberal: Jonathan Andresen Conservative: Steve Tardif NDP: Jérémie Juneau Rhinoceros: Vincent Palin-Bussières