Canada election 2025: Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong

Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu who first took office in 2015. Gladu collected 26,292 votes, winning 46.21 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Marilyn Gladu (Incumbent) Liberal: George Vandenberg NDP: Lo-Anne Chan Libertarian: Jacques Y Boudreau People's Party: Brian Everaert CHP Canada: Mark Lamore Rhinoceros: Tony Mitchell