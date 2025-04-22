SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Marilyn Gladu
    Marilyn Gladu
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • George Vandenberg
    George Vandenberg
    Liberal
  • Lo-Anne Chan
    Lo-Anne Chan
    NDP
  • Jacques Y Boudreau
    Jacques Y Boudreau
    Libertarian
  • Brian Everaert
    Brian Everaert
    People's Party
  • Mark Lamore
    Mark Lamore
    CHP Canada
  • Tony Mitchell
    Tony Mitchell
    Rhinoceros
Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu who first took office in 2015. Gladu collected 26,292 votes, winning 46.21 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

