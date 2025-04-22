SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Niki Ashton
    Niki Ashton
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Rebecca Chartrand
    Rebecca Chartrand
    Liberal
  • Lachlan De Nardi
    Lachlan De Nardi
    Conservative
  • Dylan Young
    Dylan Young
    People's Party
Churchill-Keewatinook Aski is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Niki Ashton who first took office in 2008. Ashton collected 7,632 votes, winning 42.57 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Churchill-Keewatinook Aski in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Niki Ashton (Incumbent)

Liberal: Rebecca Chartrand

Conservative: Lachlan De Nardi

People's Party: Dylan Young

