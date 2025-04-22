Canada election 2025: Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

See more sharing options

Churchill-Keewatinook Aski is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Niki Ashton who first took office in 2008. Ashton collected 7,632 votes, winning 42.57 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Churchill-Keewatinook Aski in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Niki Ashton (Incumbent) Liberal: Rebecca Chartrand Conservative: Lachlan De Nardi People's Party: Dylan Young