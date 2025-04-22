SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Peterborough

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Michelle Ferreri
    Michelle Ferreri
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Emma Harrison
    Emma Harrison
    Liberal
  • Heather Ray
    Heather Ray
    NDP
  • Jazmine Raine
    Jazmine Raine
    Green
  • Matthew Grove
    Matthew Grove
    CHP Canada
  • Chad Jewell
    Chad Jewell
    Independent
  • Jami-Leigh McMaster
    Jami-Leigh McMaster
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Peterborough is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding made up of parts of the riding previously known as Peterborough-Kawartha.

Voters will decide who will represent Peterborough in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Michelle Ferreri (Incumbent)

Liberal: Emma Harrison

NDP: Heather Ray

Green: Jazmine Raine

CHP Canada: Matthew Grove

Independent: Chad Jewell

People's Party: Jami-Leigh McMaster

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices