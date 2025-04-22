Canada election 2025: Peterborough

Peterborough is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a new riding made up of parts of the riding previously known as Peterborough-Kawartha.
Voters will decide who will represent Peterborough in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Michelle Ferreri (Incumbent)
Liberal: Emma Harrison
NDP: Heather Ray
Green: Jazmine Raine
CHP Canada: Matthew Grove
Independent: Chad Jewell
People's Party: Jami-Leigh McMaster
