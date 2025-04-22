Canada election 2025: Peterborough

See more sharing options

Peterborough is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding made up of parts of the riding previously known as Peterborough-Kawartha.

Voters will decide who will represent Peterborough in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Michelle Ferreri (Incumbent) Liberal: Emma Harrison NDP: Heather Ray Green: Jazmine Raine CHP Canada: Matthew Grove Independent: Chad Jewell People's Party: Jami-Leigh McMaster