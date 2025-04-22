Canada Election 2025: Abbotsford—South Langley

Abbotsford—South Langley is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Abbotsford—South Langley in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Kevin Gillies
Conservative: Sukhman Gill
NDP: Dharmasena Yakandawela
Green: Melissa Snazell
People's Party: Aeriol Alderking
Independent: Mike de Jong
