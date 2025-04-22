SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Abbotsford—South Langley

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
Abbotsford—South Langley is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abbotsford—South Langley in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Kevin Gillies

Conservative: Sukhman Gill

NDP: Dharmasena Yakandawela

Green: Melissa Snazell

People's Party: Aeriol Alderking

Independent: Mike de Jong

