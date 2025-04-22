Canada Election 2025: Abbotsford—South Langley

See more sharing options

Abbotsford—South Langley is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abbotsford—South Langley in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Kevin Gillies Conservative: Sukhman Gill NDP: Dharmasena Yakandawela Green: Melissa Snazell People's Party: Aeriol Alderking Independent: Mike de Jong