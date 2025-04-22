SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Canada election 2025: Brome-Missisquoi

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Brome-Missisquoi is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Pascale St-Onge who first took office in 2021 . St-Onge collected 21,488 votes, winning 34.96 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brome-Missisquoi in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Louis Villeneuve

Conservative: Steve Charbonneau

NDP: Zoé Larose

Bloc Québécois: Jeff Boudreault

Green: Michelle Corcos

People's Party: Jack Mcleod

