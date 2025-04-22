Canada election 2025: Brome-Missisquoi

Brome-Missisquoi is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Pascale St-Onge who first took office in 2021 . St-Onge collected 21,488 votes, winning 34.96 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Brome-Missisquoi in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Louis Villeneuve
Conservative: Steve Charbonneau
NDP: Zoé Larose
Bloc Québécois: Jeff Boudreault
Green: Michelle Corcos
People's Party: Jack Mcleod
