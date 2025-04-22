Canada election 2025: Brome-Missisquoi

See more sharing options

Brome-Missisquoi is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Pascale St-Onge who first took office in 2021 . St-Onge collected 21,488 votes, winning 34.96 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brome-Missisquoi in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Louis Villeneuve Conservative: Steve Charbonneau NDP: Zoé Larose Bloc Québécois: Jeff Boudreault Green: Michelle Corcos People's Party: Jack Mcleod