Canada election 2025: Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Chatham-Kent-Leamington is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Dave Epp who first took office in 2019. Epp collected 22,435 votes, winning 40.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chatham-Kent-Leamington in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Dave Epp (Incumbent) Liberal: Keith Pickard NDP: Seamus McInnis Fleming Green: James Plunkett People's Party: Trevor Lee