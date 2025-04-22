SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Chatham-Kent-Leamington

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Dave Epp
    Dave Epp
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Keith Pickard
    Keith Pickard
    Liberal
  • Seamus McInnis Fleming
    Seamus McInnis Fleming
    NDP
  • James Plunkett
    James Plunkett
    Green
  • Trevor Lee
    Trevor Lee
    People's Party
Chatham-Kent-Leamington is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Dave Epp who first took office in 2019. Epp collected 22,435 votes, winning 40.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chatham-Kent-Leamington in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Dave Epp (Incumbent)

Liberal: Keith Pickard

NDP: Seamus McInnis Fleming

Green: James Plunkett

People's Party: Trevor Lee

