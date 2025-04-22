SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Garnett Genuis
    Garnett Genuis
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Tanya Holm
    Tanya Holm
    Liberal
  • Chris Jones
    Chris Jones
    NDP
  • Randall Emmons
    Randall Emmons
    Green
  • Mark Horseman
    Mark Horseman
    Canadian Future Party
  • Jay Sobel
    Jay Sobel
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis who first took office in 2015. Genuis collected 41,092 votes, winning 57.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Garnett Genuis (Incumbent)

Liberal: Tanya Holm

NDP: Chris Jones

Green: Randall Emmons

Canadian Future Party: Mark Horseman

People's Party: Jay Sobel

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices