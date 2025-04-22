Canada election 2025: Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan

See more sharing options

Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis who first took office in 2015. Genuis collected 41,092 votes, winning 57.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Garnett Genuis (Incumbent) Liberal: Tanya Holm NDP: Chris Jones Green: Randall Emmons Canadian Future Party: Mark Horseman People's Party: Jay Sobel