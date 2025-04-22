SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Leah Taylor Roy
    Leah Taylor Roy
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Costas Menegakis
    Costas Menegakis
    Conservative
  • Danielle Maniuk
    Danielle Maniuk
    NDP
  • Tom Muench
    Tom Muench
    Green
  • Igor Tvorogov
    Igor Tvorogov
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Leah Taylor Roy who first took office in 2021. Taylor Roy collected 20,764 votes, winning 45.24 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Leah Taylor Roy (Incumbent)

Conservative: Costas Menegakis

NDP: Danielle Maniuk

Green: Tom Muench

People's Party: Igor Tvorogov

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices