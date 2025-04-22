Canada election 2025: Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

See more sharing options

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Leah Taylor Roy who first took office in 2021. Taylor Roy collected 20,764 votes, winning 45.24 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Leah Taylor Roy (Incumbent) Conservative: Costas Menegakis NDP: Danielle Maniuk Green: Tom Muench People's Party: Igor Tvorogov