Canada election 2025: Saint-Jean

Saint-Jean is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin who first took office in 2019. Normandin collected 27,243 votes, winning 46.01 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Jean in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Christine Normandin (Incumbent) Liberal: Patrick Agbokou Conservative: Marie Louis-Seize NDP: Danielle Dubuc Green: Vincent Piette People's Party: Tchad Deschenes