Calendar

Calendar

Politics

Canada election 2025: Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Joël Godin
    Joël Godin
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Antonin Leroux
    Antonin Leroux
    Liberal
  • Félix Couture
    Félix Couture
    NDP
  • Christian Hébert
    Christian Hébert
    Bloc Québécois
  • Johann Queffelec
    Johann Queffelec
    Green
  • Simon Frenette
    Simon Frenette
    People's Party
Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Joël Godin who first took office in 2015. Godin collected 33,657 votes, winning 51.61 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

