Canada election 2025: Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier

Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Joël Godin who first took office in 2015. Godin collected 33,657 votes, winning 51.61 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Joël Godin (Incumbent) Liberal: Antonin Leroux NDP: Félix Couture Bloc Québécois: Christian Hébert Green: Johann Queffelec People's Party: Simon Frenette