Canada election 2025: Laval-Les Îles

Laval-Les Îles is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury who first took office in 2015. El-Khoury collected 24,758 votes, winning 48.93 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Laval-Les Îles in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Fayçal El-Khoury (Incumbent)
Conservative: Konstantinos Merakos
NDP: Étienne Loiselle-Schiettekatte
Bloc Québécois: Catherine Dansereau-Redhead
