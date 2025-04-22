Canada election 2025: Laval-Les Îles

See more sharing options

Laval-Les Îles is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury who first took office in 2015. El-Khoury collected 24,758 votes, winning 48.93 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laval-Les Îles in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Fayçal El-Khoury (Incumbent) Conservative: Konstantinos Merakos NDP: Étienne Loiselle-Schiettekatte Bloc Québécois: Catherine Dansereau-Redhead