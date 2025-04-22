SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Laval-Les Îles

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Fayçal El-Khoury
    Fayçal El-Khoury
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Konstantinos Merakos
    Konstantinos Merakos
    Conservative
  • Étienne Loiselle-Schiettekatte
    Étienne Loiselle-Schiettekatte
    NDP
  • Catherine Dansereau-Redhead
    Catherine Dansereau-Redhead
    Bloc Québécois
Laval-Les Îles is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury who first took office in 2015. El-Khoury collected 24,758 votes, winning 48.93 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laval-Les Îles in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Fayçal El-Khoury (Incumbent)

Conservative: Konstantinos Merakos

NDP: Étienne Loiselle-Schiettekatte

Bloc Québécois: Catherine Dansereau-Redhead

