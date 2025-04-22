SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Lac-Saint-Louis

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:37 pm
1 min read
Lac-Saint-Louis is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia who first took office in 2004. Scarpaleggia collected 32,477 votes, winning 56.26 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lac-Saint-Louis in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Francis Scarpaleggia (Incumbent)

Conservative: Matthew Rusniak

NDP: Gregory Evdokias

Bloc Québécois: Tommy Fournier

Green: Raymond Frizzell

People's Party: Mathieu Dufort

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

