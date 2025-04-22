Canada election 2025: Lac-Saint-Louis

Lac-Saint-Louis is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia who first took office in 2004. Scarpaleggia collected 32,477 votes, winning 56.26 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Lac-Saint-Louis in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Francis Scarpaleggia (Incumbent)
Conservative: Matthew Rusniak
NDP: Gregory Evdokias
Bloc Québécois: Tommy Fournier
Green: Raymond Frizzell
People's Party: Mathieu Dufort
