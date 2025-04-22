Canada election 2025: Lac-Saint-Louis

See more sharing options

Lac-Saint-Louis is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia who first took office in 2004. Scarpaleggia collected 32,477 votes, winning 56.26 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lac-Saint-Louis in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Francis Scarpaleggia (Incumbent) Conservative: Matthew Rusniak NDP: Gregory Evdokias Bloc Québécois: Tommy Fournier Green: Raymond Frizzell People's Party: Mathieu Dufort