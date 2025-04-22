Canada election 2025: Calgary Nose Hill

See more sharing options

Calgary Nose Hill is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner who first took office in 2015. Rempel Garner collected 28,001 votes, winning 55.57 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Nose Hill in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Michelle Rempel Garner (Incumbent) Liberal: Tom Becker NDP: Ahmed Khan Green: Addison Fach Marxist-Leninist: Peggy Askin Rhinoceros: Vanessa Wang