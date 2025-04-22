SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary Nose Hill

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Michelle Rempel Garner
    Michelle Rempel Garner
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Tom Becker
    Tom Becker
    Liberal
  • Ahmed Khan
    Ahmed Khan
    NDP
  • Addison Fach
    Addison Fach
    Green
  • Peggy Askin
    Peggy Askin
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Vanessa Wang
    Vanessa Wang
    Rhinoceros
Calgary Nose Hill is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner who first took office in 2015. Rempel Garner collected 28,001 votes, winning 55.57 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Nose Hill in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Michelle Rempel Garner (Incumbent)

Liberal: Tom Becker

NDP: Ahmed Khan

Green: Addison Fach

Marxist-Leninist: Peggy Askin

Rhinoceros: Vanessa Wang

