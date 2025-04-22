SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a newly created riding with territory added from previous ridings.

Voters will decide who will represent Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Terry Sheehan (Incumbent)

Conservative: Hugh Stevenson

NDP: Laura Mayer

Green: Robyn Eshkibok

CHP Canada: James Collins

