Canada election 2025: Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a newly created riding with territory added from previous ridings.

Voters will decide who will represent Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Terry Sheehan (Incumbent) Conservative: Hugh Stevenson NDP: Laura Mayer Green: Robyn Eshkibok CHP Canada: James Collins