Canada election 2025: Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma

Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a newly created riding with territory added from previous ridings.
Voters will decide who will represent Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Terry Sheehan (Incumbent)
Conservative: Hugh Stevenson
NDP: Laura Mayer
Green: Robyn Eshkibok
CHP Canada: James Collins
