Canada election 2025: Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner

Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner is a federal riding located in Alberta.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Glen Motz who first took office in a 2016 by-election. Motz collected 31,648 votes, winning 65.37 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Glen Motz (Incumbent)
Liberal: Tom Rooke
NDP: Jocelyn Johnson
Green: Andy Shadrack
