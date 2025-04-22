Canada election 2025: Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner

See more sharing options

Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Glen Motz who first took office in a 2016 by-election. Motz collected 31,648 votes, winning 65.37 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Glen Motz (Incumbent) Liberal: Tom Rooke NDP: Jocelyn Johnson Green: Andy Shadrack