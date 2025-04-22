Canada election 2025: Charlottetown

Charlottetown is a federal riding located in Prince Edward Island.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sean Casey who first took office in 2011. Casey collected 8,919 votes, winning 46.7 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Charlottetown in Prince Edward Island during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Sean Casey (Incumbent)
Conservative: Natalie Jameson
NDP: Joe Byrne
Green: Daniel Cousins
People's Party: Robert Lucas
