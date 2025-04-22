Canada election 2025: Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake

See more sharing options

Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a newly created federal riding made up of parts of the riding formerly known as Niagara Falls.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Tony Baldinelli (Incumbent) Liberal: Andrea Kaiser NDP: Shannon Mitchell Green: Celia Taylor People's Party: Dinah Althorpe Centrist Party: Yawar Anwar Libertarian: Daniel Shakhmundes