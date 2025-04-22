SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tony Baldinelli
    Tony Baldinelli
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Andrea Kaiser
    Andrea Kaiser
    Liberal
  • Shannon Mitchell
    Shannon Mitchell
    NDP
  • Celia Taylor
    Celia Taylor
    Green
  • Dinah Althorpe
    Dinah Althorpe
    People's Party
  • Yawar Anwar
    Yawar Anwar
    Centrist Party
  • Daniel Shakhmundes
    Daniel Shakhmundes
    Libertarian
Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a newly created federal riding made up of parts of the riding formerly known as Niagara Falls.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Tony Baldinelli (Incumbent)

Liberal: Andrea Kaiser

NDP: Shannon Mitchell

Green: Celia Taylor

People's Party: Dinah Althorpe

Centrist Party: Yawar Anwar

Libertarian: Daniel Shakhmundes

