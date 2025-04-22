Canada election 2025: Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake

Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a newly created federal riding made up of parts of the riding formerly known as Niagara Falls.
Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Tony Baldinelli (Incumbent)
Liberal: Andrea Kaiser
NDP: Shannon Mitchell
Green: Celia Taylor
People's Party: Dinah Althorpe
Centrist Party: Yawar Anwar
Libertarian: Daniel Shakhmundes
Comments