Canada election 2025: Leduc—Wetaskiwin

Leduc—Wetaskiwin is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Leduc—Wetaskiwin in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Mike Lake (Incumbent) Liberal: Ronald Brochu NDP: Katherine Swampy United Party: Kirk Cayer Canadian Future Party: Christopher Everingham People's Party: Jose Flores