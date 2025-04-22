SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Leduc—Wetaskiwin

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mike Lake
    Mike Lake
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Ronald Brochu
    Ronald Brochu
    Liberal
  • Katherine Swampy
    Katherine Swampy
    NDP
  • Kirk Cayer
    Kirk Cayer
    United Party
  • Christopher Everingham
    Christopher Everingham
    Canadian Future Party
  • Jose Flores
    Jose Flores
    People's Party
Leduc—Wetaskiwin is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Leduc—Wetaskiwin in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Mike Lake (Incumbent)

Liberal: Ronald Brochu

NDP: Katherine Swampy

United Party: Kirk Cayer

Canadian Future Party: Christopher Everingham

People's Party: Jose Flores

