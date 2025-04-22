Canada election 2025: Leduc—Wetaskiwin

Leduc—Wetaskiwin is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Leduc—Wetaskiwin in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Mike Lake (Incumbent)
Liberal: Ronald Brochu
NDP: Katherine Swampy
United Party: Kirk Cayer
Canadian Future Party: Christopher Everingham
People's Party: Jose Flores
Comments