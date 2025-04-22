Canada election 2025: Papineau

See more sharing options

Papineau is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Justin Trudeau who first took office in 2008. Trudeau collected 22,848 votes, winning 50.3 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Papineau in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Marjorie Michel Conservative: Julio Rivera NDP: Niall Ricardo Bloc Québécois: Sophy Forget Bélec People's Party: Noah Cherney Marxist-Leninist: Garnet Colly Communist: Stéphane Doucet Rhinoceros: Xavier Watso