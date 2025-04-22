SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Papineau

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Papineau is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Justin Trudeau who first took office in 2008. Trudeau collected 22,848 votes, winning 50.3 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Papineau in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Marjorie Michel

Conservative: Julio Rivera

NDP: Niall Ricardo

Bloc Québécois: Sophy Forget Bélec

People's Party: Noah Cherney

Marxist-Leninist: Garnet Colly

Communist: Stéphane Doucet

Rhinoceros: Xavier Watso

