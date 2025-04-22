Canada election 2025: Richmond Hill South

See more sharing options

Richmond Hill South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Majid Jowhari who first took office in 2015. Jowhari collected 21,784 votes, winning 47.71 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Hill South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Majid Jowhari (Incumbent) Conservative: Vincent Ho NDP: Ebrahim Astaraki Green: Alison Lam People's Party: Joshua Sideris Independent: Yan Wang Canadian Future Party: Juni Yeung