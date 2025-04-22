SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Richmond Hill South

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Majid Jowhari
    Majid Jowhari
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Vincent Ho
    Vincent Ho
    Conservative
  • Ebrahim Astaraki
    Ebrahim Astaraki
    NDP
  • Alison Lam
    Alison Lam
    Green
  • Joshua Sideris
    Joshua Sideris
    People's Party
  • Yan Wang
    Yan Wang
    Independent
  • Juni Yeung
    Juni Yeung
    Canadian Future Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Richmond Hill South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Majid Jowhari who first took office in 2015. Jowhari collected 21,784 votes, winning 47.71 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Hill South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Majid Jowhari (Incumbent)

Conservative: Vincent Ho

NDP: Ebrahim Astaraki

Green: Alison Lam

People's Party: Joshua Sideris

Independent: Yan Wang

Canadian Future Party: Juni Yeung

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices