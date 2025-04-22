SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share



Politics

Canada election 2025: Niagara South

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Niagara South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding is made up of parts of the ridings previously known as Niagara Falls and Niagara Centre.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Vance Badawey (Incumbent)

Conservative: Fred Davies

NDP: Chantal McCollum

Green: Natashia Bergen

People's Party: Peter Taras

CHP Canada: David Vedova

