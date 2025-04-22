Canada election 2025: Niagara South

Niagara South is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This new riding is made up of parts of the ridings previously known as Niagara Falls and Niagara Centre.
Voters will decide who will represent Niagara South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Vance Badawey (Incumbent)
Conservative: Fred Davies
NDP: Chantal McCollum
Green: Natashia Bergen
People's Party: Peter Taras
CHP Canada: David Vedova
Comments