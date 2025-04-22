Canada election 2025: Niagara South

See more sharing options

Niagara South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding is made up of parts of the ridings previously known as Niagara Falls and Niagara Centre.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Vance Badawey (Incumbent) Conservative: Fred Davies NDP: Chantal McCollum Green: Natashia Bergen People's Party: Peter Taras CHP Canada: David Vedova