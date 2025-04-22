SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Algonquin—Renfrew—Pembroke

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Algonquin—Renfrew—Pembroke is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant who first took office in 2000. Gallant collected 28,967 votes, winning 49.5 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Algonquin—Renfrew—Pembroke in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Cheryl Gallant (Incumbent)

Liberal: Cyndi Mills

NDP: Eileen Jones-Whyte

Green: Danilo Velasquez

United Party: Randy Briand

Independent: Stefan Klietsch

Independent: Seth Malina

