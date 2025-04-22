Canada election 2025: Algonquin—Renfrew—Pembroke

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Algonquin—Renfrew—Pembroke is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant who first took office in 2000. Gallant collected 28,967 votes, winning 49.5 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Algonquin—Renfrew—Pembroke in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Cheryl Gallant (Incumbent) Liberal: Cyndi Mills NDP: Eileen Jones-Whyte Green: Danilo Velasquez United Party: Randy Briand Independent: Stefan Klietsch Independent: Seth Malina