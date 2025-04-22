SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Fredericton—Oromocto

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • David Myles
    David Myles
    Liberal
  • Brian Macdonald
    Brian Macdonald
    Conservative
  • Nicki Lyons-Macfarlane
    Nicki Lyons-Macfarlane
    NDP
  • Pam Allen-LeBlanc
    Pam Allen-LeBlanc
    Green
  • Dominic Cardy
    Dominic Cardy
    Canadian Future Party
  • Brandon Ellis
    Brandon Ellis
    Centrist Party
  • Heather Michaud
    Heather Michaud
    People's Party
  • June Patterson
    June Patterson
    Communist
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fredericton—Oromocto is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This new riding replaces the previous riding of Fredericton, with adjusted boundaries.

Voters will decide who will represent Fredericton—Oromocto in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: David Myles

Conservative: Brian Macdonald

NDP: Nicki Lyons-Macfarlane

Green: Pam Allen-LeBlanc

Canadian Future Party: Dominic Cardy

Centrist Party: Brandon Ellis

People's Party: Heather Michaud

Communist: June Patterson

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices