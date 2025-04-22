Canada election 2025: Fredericton—Oromocto

Fredericton—Oromocto is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.
This new riding replaces the previous riding of Fredericton, with adjusted boundaries.
Voters will decide who will represent Fredericton—Oromocto in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: David Myles
Conservative: Brian Macdonald
NDP: Nicki Lyons-Macfarlane
Green: Pam Allen-LeBlanc
Canadian Future Party: Dominic Cardy
Centrist Party: Brandon Ellis
People's Party: Heather Michaud
Communist: June Patterson
