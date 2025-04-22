Canada election 2025: Fredericton—Oromocto

See more sharing options

Fredericton—Oromocto is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This new riding replaces the previous riding of Fredericton, with adjusted boundaries.

Voters will decide who will represent Fredericton—Oromocto in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: David Myles Conservative: Brian Macdonald NDP: Nicki Lyons-Macfarlane Green: Pam Allen-LeBlanc Canadian Future Party: Dominic Cardy Centrist Party: Brandon Ellis People's Party: Heather Michaud Communist: June Patterson