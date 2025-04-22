Canada election 2025: Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel-Alnôbak

Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel-Alnôbak is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Louis Plamondon who first took office in 1984. Plamondon collected 27,403 votes, winning 54.8 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel-Alnôbak in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Louis Plamondon (Incumbent)
Liberal: Pierre Tousignant
Conservative: Michel Plourde
NDP: Tommy Gagnon
Green: Yanick Lapierre
People's Party: Lara Stillo
