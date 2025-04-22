Canada election 2025: Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel-Alnôbak

See more sharing options

Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel-Alnôbak is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Louis Plamondon who first took office in 1984. Plamondon collected 27,403 votes, winning 54.8 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel-Alnôbak in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Louis Plamondon (Incumbent) Liberal: Pierre Tousignant Conservative: Michel Plourde NDP: Tommy Gagnon Green: Yanick Lapierre People's Party: Lara Stillo