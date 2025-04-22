SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel-Alnôbak

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel-Alnôbak is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Louis Plamondon who first took office in 1984. Plamondon collected 27,403 votes, winning 54.8 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel-Alnôbak in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Louis Plamondon (Incumbent)

Liberal: Pierre Tousignant

Conservative: Michel Plourde

NDP: Tommy Gagnon

Green: Yanick Lapierre

People's Party: Lara Stillo

