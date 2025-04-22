SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: La Prairie—Atateken

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
La Prairie—Atateken is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as La Prairie.

Voters will decide who will represent La Prairie—Atateken in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Alain Therrien (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jacques Ramsay

Conservative: Dave Pouliot

NDP: Mathieu Boisvert

Green: Barbara Joannette

People's Party: Ruth Fontaine

