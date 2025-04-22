Canada election 2025: La Prairie—Atateken

See more sharing options

La Prairie—Atateken is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as La Prairie.

Voters will decide who will represent La Prairie—Atateken in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Alain Therrien (Incumbent) Liberal: Jacques Ramsay Conservative: Dave Pouliot NDP: Mathieu Boisvert Green: Barbara Joannette People's Party: Ruth Fontaine