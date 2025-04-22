Canada election 2025: La Prairie—Atateken

La Prairie—Atateken is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as La Prairie.
Voters will decide who will represent La Prairie—Atateken in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Alain Therrien (Incumbent)
Liberal: Jacques Ramsay
Conservative: Dave Pouliot
NDP: Mathieu Boisvert
Green: Barbara Joannette
People's Party: Ruth Fontaine
