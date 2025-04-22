Canada election 2025: Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine— Listuguj

See more sharing options

Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine— Listuguj is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Voters will decide who will represent Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine— Listuguj in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Diane Lebouthillier (Incumbent) Conservative: Jean-Pierre Pigeon NDP: Denise Giroux Bloc Québécois: Alexis Deschênes Rhinoceros: Shawn Grenier People's Party: Christian Rioux