Politics

Canada election 2025: Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine— Listuguj

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine— Listuguj is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Voters will decide who will represent Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine— Listuguj in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Diane Lebouthillier (Incumbent)

Conservative: Jean-Pierre Pigeon

NDP: Denise Giroux

Bloc Québécois: Alexis Deschênes

Rhinoceros: Shawn Grenier

People's Party: Christian Rioux

