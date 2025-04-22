Canada election 2025: Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine— Listuguj

Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine— Listuguj is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
Voters will decide who will represent Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine— Listuguj in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Diane Lebouthillier (Incumbent)
Conservative: Jean-Pierre Pigeon
NDP: Denise Giroux
Bloc Québécois: Alexis Deschênes
Rhinoceros: Shawn Grenier
People's Party: Christian Rioux
Comments