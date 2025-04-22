Canada election 2025: Parry Sound-Muskoka

See more sharing options

Parry Sound-Muskoka is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Scott Aitchison who first took office in 2019. Aitchison collected 26,600 votes, winning 47.93 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Parry Sound-Muskoka in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Scott Aitchison (Incumbent) Liberal: Geordie Sabbagh NDP: Heather Hay People's Party: Isabel Pereira