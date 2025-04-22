Canada election 2025: Willowdale

See more sharing options

Willowdale is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ali Ehsassi who first took office in 2015. Ehsassi collected 21,043 votes, winning 51.19 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Willowdale in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Ali Ehsassi (Incumbent) Conservative: James Lin NDP: Christy Kheirallah