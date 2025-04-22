SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Calendar

Calendar

Canada election 2025: Nunavut

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:42 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lori Idlout
    Lori Idlout
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Kilikvak Kabloona
    Kilikvak Kabloona
    Liberal
  • James T. Arreak
    James T. Arreak
    Conservative
Nunavut is a federal riding located in The Territories.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Lori Idlout who first took office in 2021. Idlout collected 3,427 votes, winning 47.67 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nunavut in The Territories during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Lori Idlout (Incumbent)

Liberal: Kilikvak Kabloona

Conservative: James T. Arreak

