Canada election 2025: Nunavut

Nunavut is a federal riding located in The Territories.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Lori Idlout who first took office in 2021. Idlout collected 3,427 votes, winning 47.67 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nunavut in The Territories during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Lori Idlout (Incumbent) Liberal: Kilikvak Kabloona Conservative: James T. Arreak