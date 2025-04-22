SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Bow River

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Bentley Barnes
    Bentley Barnes
    Liberal
  • David Bexte
    David Bexte
    Conservative
  • Louisa Gwin
    Louisa Gwin
    NDP
  • Tom Lipp
    Tom Lipp
    CHP Canada
  • Aaron Patton
    Aaron Patton
    United Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bow River is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Martin Shields who first took office in 2015. Shields collected 35,676 votes, winning 69.76 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bow River in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Bentley Barnes

Conservative: David Bexte

NDP: Louisa Gwin

CHP Canada: Tom Lipp

United Party: Aaron Patton

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices