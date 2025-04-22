Canada election 2025: Bow River

See more sharing options

Bow River is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Martin Shields who first took office in 2015. Shields collected 35,676 votes, winning 69.76 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bow River in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Bentley Barnes Conservative: David Bexte NDP: Louisa Gwin CHP Canada: Tom Lipp United Party: Aaron Patton