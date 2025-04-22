Canada election 2025: Spadina—Harbourfront

Send this page to someone via email

Spadina—Harbourfront is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kevin Vuong who first took office in 2021. Vuong collected 18,991 votes, winning 38.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. He announced in March that he would not be running for re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Spadina—Harbourfront in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Chi Nguyen Conservative: Diana Filipova NDP: Norm Di Pasquale Green: Gordon Rand People's Party: Gilbert Jubinville Marxist-Leninist: Nick Lin Independent: Shrey Rao