Politics

Canada election 2025: Spadina—Harbourfront

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:26 pm
1 min read
Spadina—Harbourfront is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kevin Vuong who first took office in 2021. Vuong collected 18,991 votes, winning 38.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. He announced in March that he would not be running for re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Spadina—Harbourfront in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Chi Nguyen

Conservative: Diana Filipova

NDP: Norm Di Pasquale

Green: Gordon Rand

People's Party: Gilbert Jubinville

Marxist-Leninist: Nick Lin

Independent: Shrey Rao

