Canada election 2025: Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River

Send this page to someone via email

Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Gary Vidal who first took office in 2019. Vidal collected 10,036 votes, winning 48.78 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Vidal announced in 2024 that he would not be running for re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Buckley Belanger Conservative: Jim Lemaigre NDP: Doug Racine