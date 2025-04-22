Canada election 2025: Markham-Stouffville

See more sharing options

Markham-Stouffville is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Helena Jaczek who first took office in 2019. Jaczek collected 29,773 votes, winning 50.99 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Stouffville in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Helena Jaczek (Incumbent) Conservative: Niran Jeyanesan NDP: Serena Cheung Green: Myles O'Brien Centrist Party: Shahzad Ahmed People's Party: René de Vries