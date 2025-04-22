SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Markham-Stouffville

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:30 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Helena Jaczek
    Helena Jaczek
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Niran Jeyanesan
    Niran Jeyanesan
    Conservative
  • Serena Cheung
    Serena Cheung
    NDP
  • Myles O'Brien
    Myles O'Brien
    Green
  • Shahzad Ahmed
    Shahzad Ahmed
    Centrist Party
  • René de Vries
    René de Vries
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Markham-Stouffville is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Helena Jaczek who first took office in 2019. Jaczek collected 29,773 votes, winning 50.99 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Stouffville in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Helena Jaczek (Incumbent)

Conservative: Niran Jeyanesan

NDP: Serena Cheung

Green: Myles O'Brien

Centrist Party: Shahzad Ahmed

People's Party: René de Vries

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices