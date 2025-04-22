SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Canada Election 2025: Vernon—Lake Country—Monashee

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:46 pm
Registered candidates
  • Anna Warwick Sears
    Anna Warwick Sears
    Liberal
  • Scott Anderson
    Scott Anderson
    Conservative
  • Leah Main
    Leah Main
    NDP
  • Blair Visscher
    Blair Visscher
    Green
Vernon—Lake Country—Monashee is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vernon—Lake Country—Monashee in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Anna Warwick Sears

Conservative: Scott Anderson

NDP: Leah Main

Green: Blair Visscher

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

