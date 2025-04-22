Canada Election 2025: Vernon—Lake Country—Monashee

Vernon—Lake Country—Monashee is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Vernon—Lake Country—Monashee in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Anna Warwick Sears
Conservative: Scott Anderson
NDP: Leah Main
Green: Blair Visscher
