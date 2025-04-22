SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Grande Prairie

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Chris Warkentin
    Chris Warkentin
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Maureen McLeod
    Maureen McLeod
    Liberal
  • Jennifer Villebrun
    Jennifer Villebrun
    NDP
  • Donovan Eckstrom
    Donovan Eckstrom
    Rhinoceros
  • Elliot McDavid
    Elliot McDavid
    Independent
  • Shawn McLean
    Shawn McLean
    People's Party
Grande Prairie is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Grande Prairie in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Chris Warkentin (Incumbent)

Liberal: Maureen McLeod

NDP: Jennifer Villebrun

Rhinoceros: Donovan Eckstrom

Independent: Elliot McDavid

People's Party: Shawn McLean

