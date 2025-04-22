Canada election 2025: Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Grande Prairie in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Chris Warkentin (Incumbent)
Liberal: Maureen McLeod
NDP: Jennifer Villebrun
Rhinoceros: Donovan Eckstrom
Independent: Elliot McDavid
People's Party: Shawn McLean
Comments