Canada election 2025: London West

London West is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga who first took office in 2021. Kayabaga collected 25,308 votes, winning 36.88 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent London West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Arielle Kayabaga (Incumbent)
Conservative: Adam Benni
NDP: Shinade Allder
Green: Jeff Vanderzwet
Canadian Future Party: Russell Benner
United Party: Christine Oliver
