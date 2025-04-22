Canada election 2025: London West

See more sharing options

London West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga who first took office in 2021. Kayabaga collected 25,308 votes, winning 36.88 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent London West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Arielle Kayabaga (Incumbent) Conservative: Adam Benni NDP: Shinade Allder Green: Jeff Vanderzwet Canadian Future Party: Russell Benner United Party: Christine Oliver