Politics

Canada election 2025: London West

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:30 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Arielle Kayabaga
    Arielle Kayabaga
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Adam Benni
    Adam Benni
    Conservative
  • Shinade Allder
    Shinade Allder
    NDP
  • Jeff Vanderzwet
    Jeff Vanderzwet
    Green
  • Russell Benner
    Russell Benner
    Canadian Future Party
  • Christine Oliver
    Christine Oliver
    United Party
London West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga who first took office in 2021. Kayabaga collected 25,308 votes, winning 36.88 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent London West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Arielle Kayabaga (Incumbent)

Conservative: Adam Benni

NDP: Shinade Allder

Green: Jeff Vanderzwet

Canadian Future Party: Russell Benner

United Party: Christine Oliver

